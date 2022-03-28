Why coaches single defenders out for severe punishment
'They're last line of defence'
As defenders face mounting criticism for costly errors, former players Tonic Chabalala and James Mayinga have given their thoughts on why footballers' mistakes are not getting equal punishment.
A case in point was Thulani Hlatshwayo, who committed an error in Orlando Pirates' defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last year. He was immediately dropped from the starting line-up and later didn't make the match day squad altogether...
