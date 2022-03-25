Soccer

Japan, Saudi Arabia seal World Cup spots

South Korea, Iran also secure places in Qatar

By Reuters - 25 March 2022 - 10:19
Japan's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.
Japan's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.
Image: Jaimi Joy

Hong Kong - Kaoru Mitoma's late double secured Japan's qualification for a seventh straight World Cup finals yesterday as the Samurai Blue beat Australia 2-0 in Sydney to ensure Saudi Arabia also qualified for the finals in Qatar.

Mitoma replaced Takumi Minamino in the 84th minute and claimed a quick-fire brace that guaranteed Hajime Moriyasu's side a top-two finish in Group B of Asia's preliminaries and sealed Saudi Arabia's World Cup spot.

The Australians cannot finish higher than third and will face the third-placed finisher in Group A in a playoff, with the winners taking on the fifth-best South American side for a berth at the finals.

Saudi Arabia have amassed 19 points and are now certain to finish no lower than second.

Mitoma was the difference between the teams at the Olympic Stadium as the winger, on loan at Belgian side Union SG from Brighton & Hove Albion, struck twice in five minutes.

The 89th-minute opener came after Mitoma linked up with his former Kawasaki Frontale team mates Hidemasa Morita and Miki Yamane before slotting past Mat Ryan.

The second came four minutes into stoppage time as Ryan allowed Mitoma's low shot to slip through his grasp.

The win moved the Japanese onto 21 points, six more than the Australians with one round of matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min opened the scoring as South Korea moved to the top of Group A with a 2-0 win over Iran. Both teams have secured their places Qatar.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward put Paulo Bento's side in front with a shot from distance in first-half stoppage time at Seoul World Cup Stadium and defender Kim Young-gwon slotted home the second 21 minutes into the second half.

The Koreans lead Iran by a point with the United Arab Emirates in third ahead of their meeting with Iraq in Riyadh.

Lebanon missed the opportunity to move third as they slumped to a 3-0 loss against Syria in Sidon. 

Ndidi to miss Nigeria’s World Cup playoffs

Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff against Ghana through injury in a blow to the side's chances of winning a place in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Italy ‘destroyed’ by failure to qualify for World Cup, says Chiellini

European champions Italy were "destroyed and crushed" after again missing out on the World Cup finals following a 1-0 defeat at home by North ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ibra ready to pass torch to Elanga's generation as World Cup looms

Sweden's all-time record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is preparing to pass the torch to a new generation of young players such as Anthony Elanga as ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cameroon goalkeeper in car accident but unhurt

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was involved in a head-on car collision on Tuesday but emerged unhurt, the Cameroon Football Federation confirmed on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty