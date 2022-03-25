Gallants' Diski team urged to cut out mistakes

Marumo Gallants reserve team coach Mpho Maleka has urged his players to commit fewer mistakes if they are to get a result in their DStv Diski Challenge clash against Golden Arrows at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 10am.

Maleka's side sits at the bottom of the reserves league. They have been the whipping boys of the league. In 21 matches played, they have lost a staggering 14 games, drawn four and won three times.

The former Moroka Swallows frontman has lamented his side's lack of concentration, pinning it as the main catalyst for their dismal season until this point.

“Opponents are not forcing us to make mistakes, it's just us making mistakes. That's been our downfall as a team.

“Our performance is good but the mistakes we are making never guarantee a win. So this week we have been working on our mistakes and not committing mistakes,” said Maleka.

Maleka is confident his team will turn the corner.

“The guys are putting [in] a good effort, playing well. We want them to transfer to the performances to good. The preparations have been going very well,” said Maleka.

“It bounces back to if you commit more errors than the opponents, you're bound to lose the match. So if you work on not making mistakes compared to the opponent, you're going to win.

“That's what we have been working on, saying let's not commit too many errors. You can't play football without mistakes; you we have to make less and then chances to win will be very high,” he said.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v Golden Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am; Baroka v Cape Town City, Baroka FC Village, 10am; SuperSport United v Swallows, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 12pm; Stellenbosch v Chippa United, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 12pm.

Sunday: Royal AM v TS Galaxy, Mpumalanga Stadium, 10am; Sekhukhune United v AmaZulu, Makhulong Stadium, 10am; Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 12pm.