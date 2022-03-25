AmaZulu boss Zungu confirms McCarthy has left the club amicably

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has confirmed that coach Benni McCarthy has left the club and an interim coach will be announcedsoon.

McCarthy and Usuthu parted ways on Friday, with Zungu giving the recent tough run in the DStv Premiership as the reason for the drastic decision.

“That’s absolutely correct, although it’s premature because we were going to release a media statement, but it’s true,” Zungu said.

“Benni did a fantastic job from the time he came into the team. He took the team from a very low position in the previous season to the top two finish.

“He also led the team to the Caf Champions League group stages, but it’s true that the performance overall this season has been very mediocre in comparison to what we were beginning to be accustomed to at AmaZulu.”