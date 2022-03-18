Stellies desperate for first league win of the year

That they're yet to register a victory in the DStv Premiership this year has seen Stellenbosch occupy the bottom spot on the 2022 calendar year standings.

Stellies have managed two points from their three games in this year, having last won a league game by beating TS Galaxy 1-0 in December. Stellies are hell-bent on bagging their maiden win of the year when they host high-flying Royal AM at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

"This weekend's match against Royal AM is a very critical match in our season. We have worked really hard this season to put ourselves in a decent position [they're fifth on the log].

"It's now our responsibility and our accountability to make sure that we maintain the good season we've had so far. It's very delicate... we've had a few poor results of late,'' said Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker.

"We know that Royal are one of the direct teams that we want to be close to, so this becomes a six-pointer. If we don't get three points, they'll almost become out of our reach.

"So It's a highly critical game for us. Royal are a resilient team themselves. They've scored a lot of late goals to win or get back to matches. It's our home game, so we mustn't allow them to bully us.''

Barker has been impressed by the way they've been playing amid their struggle to win matches, feeling scoring goals and leaking sloppy goals have been their only undoing as they aim to return to winning ways on Sunday.

"We've played well in the past games where we didn't get positive results in the new year but that is not enough when we don't score goals. In some games we conceded sloppy goals as well but the commitment of my players has always been very good.

"It's not in our DNA to concede sloppy goals, so we're disappointed about that,'' stated Barker.