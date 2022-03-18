Frustrated Tembo takes aim at Galaxy

A disappointing 2-3 defeat by Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday did little to dampen the mood of SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.

Tembo feels his side played a perfect match and would take a lot of positives out of the game ahead of their encounter against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

Matsatsantsa a Pitori let a 2-0 lead slip to lose the match as Pirates hit back twice from spot-kicks before scoring a winner late in injury time through Goodman Mosele.

“What was most frustrating is after having a good start the way we did, I thought we were able to see off the game a little bit better,” Tembo told the media after the game.

“Pirates got two penalties in a space of three minutes. We could have done better in terms of managing the game. We didn’t do that and it was very frustrating, but if you look at the effort put in by these youngsters, there are a lot of positives.

“I’m quite happy with the performance and there are quite a few things we can work on. It will come with time. The more they play, the more they get better.”

SuperSport also had chances towards the end to win the match but failed to convert them before they were punished.

And there is not much time to work on their finishing with a trip to Mbombela tomorrow.

“When you play three games in probably seven days, there is not much training to be done. We focus more on recovery, that's the most important thing – that players are well-rested,” Tembo said.

“And it’s about rest because you want them fresh in the game and you could see it’s not easy, it's taxing. But I thought we played very well, we fought as a team and we could have won the game with the chances we got, especially in the end with [Thamsanqa] Gabuza.

“I think Gabuza had two chances, the first one before the penalty, he should have taken it and went 3-1 up. From there, they went on to get a penalty and they scored."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela 3.30pm; CPT City v Gallants, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB, 7.30pm

Sunday: Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven, 3.30pm.