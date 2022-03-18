Baroka demote Thoka again after heavy drubbing

Baroka have made drastic changes to the reserves side coaching staff, replacing Matsemela Thoka with Nkoane Mabudulle as the head coach of the team.

Thoka, who began the season as the head coach of the first team in the DStv Premiership, will finish it as the team manager of the Diski Challenge side and lower division teams.

A 5-0 defeat to Stellenbosch at the Baroka Village in Lebowakgomo proved to be the tipping point for Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele. "[It was] the results," said Mphahlele when asked to explain why he made the changes.

"The results were not coming in the MDC, which prompted the change. We want to see an improvement, we want to see improvement from the division. He's [Thoka] still within the club, we haven't let him go," Mphahlele added.

For Thoka, this is an odd moment in his career, from helping Baroka finish in 10th place in the previous season in the top flight to now slipping down the pecking order, it has left him dumbfounded. He leaves the Baroka reserves lying in 12th place on the table and was not in denial about results going his way.

"Life is all about ups and downs, sometimes you need to accept the situation. Even me, I don't understand what's happening with myself," said Thoka.

"I know myself, I've always been a winner, starting from the grassroots, coaching my village team, winning so many tournaments. Until the chairman roped me into the LFA (Local Football Association) and got a promotion.

"So, I don't understand myself, but it's the situation. Sometimes for you to be strong, you need to accept it and not blame anyone. You have to look at yourself in the mirror. I have to take a break because I can see things are not going well on my side," he said.

Mabudulle's first match in charge of the young Baroka team will be against Golden Arrows tomorrow at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

Reserve league Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chippa United v Stellenbosch, Wolfson Stadium, 9am; Maritzburg United v TS Galaxy, Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; Golden Arrows v Baroka, Princess Magogo Stadium, 10am; Pirates v SuperSport, Rand Stadium, 12pm.

Sunday: Cape Town City v Sundowns, Malta Park Sports Ground, 10am; AmaZulu v Sekhukhune United, King Zwelithini Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 12pm; Royal AM v Swallows, Mpumalanga Stadium, 12am.