‘Please Mr Zungu, sign Siyanda Xulu,’ pleads AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy
AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has pleaded with club owner Sandile Zulu to sign Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu, who is training with the KwaZulu-Natal team.
Xulu is a free agent after his contract was terminated by Hapoel Tel Aviv of Israel in February.
Speaking during a virtual press conference before Friday's Caf Champions League clash against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, McCarthy did not hide how much he needs the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns player at Usuthu.
“He is a breath of fresh air and brings a lot of experience. He asked our technical team if it was possible for him to come and train and keep himself fit because of the situation that happened in Israel and he doesn’t have a team.
“We were happy to assist him because we know our standard of training, the quality of it, it’s what he is used to when he is abroad. He portrays quality leadership and you can see it’s rubbing off on my team.
“Everyone started to talk because they saw Siyanda Xulu. He is not even an AmaZulu player, but has a natural leadership quality of talking, dictating and telling players where to come or to go.”
McCarthy pleaded with his employer, saying the 30-year-old ex-Rostove, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United player can help the club achieve a top four finish this season. The coach said Xulu's his experience could also come in handy if Usuthu proceed to the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.
“For me, it’s super positive [to have Xulu at training] and I hope we can make him an addition to the club, because, I think, what a player to add to the squad?
“We can still qualify for the Caf [knockouts] and we have seven games to go to save our season to get into the top four and to have that kind of inspiration [would be good].
“He is not a bad addition to the team, so president, Mr Zungu, if you are watching, please [sign] Siyanda Xulu.”
Despite being clubless, Xulu is part of the Bafana Bafana 23-man squad that will face Guinea and world champions France this month.
Usuthu face Raja at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm). The match will see the Durban team welcome supporters back to the stadium for the first time since SA went into Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.
The club has confirmed that 2,000 tickets — the number allowed by Covid-19 regulations — have been made available for supporters.
TimesLIVE
