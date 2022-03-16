In a result that will ease pressure on coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids‚ the Buccaneers scored two penalties before half time‚ both by Deon Hotto‚ and Goodman Mosele's winner in injury time to secure the three points.

United took an early lead through headed goals from Kegan Johannes and Gamphani Lungu within 17 minutes but Pirates showed character to bounce back.

Bucs‚ who registered their first league win in four matches‚ remain in fourth spot on the log with the same number of points (35) as Kaizer Chiefs who have four games in hand.

SuperSport remain in seventh spot with 29 points from 21 matches and coach Kaitano Tembo will definitely rue the manner in which they allowed Pirates to come back and win.

Group B leaders Pirates are up against JS Saoura in their next match in the Caf Confederations Cup in Algeria on Sunday‚ while SuperSport meet struggling TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Saturday.

SuperSport opened the scoring after seven minutes through a thunderous close-range shot from teenager Johannes after the Pirates defence failed to clear a corner kick by Jamie Webber.

Things went from bad to worse for Pirates as Uited increased their lead 10 minutes later when Lungu outjumped Abel Mabaso to give goalkeeper Richard Ofori no chance with his powerful header.

For SuperSport’s second goal‚ which was the fourth of the season for Lungu‚ Mabaso was caught cold as he found himself defending a corner soon after he came on for injured Thabang Monare.

Though they went 2-0 down early in the match‚ Pirates had notable chances from Deon Hotto‚ Goodman Mosele and Terrence Dzvukamanja but they could not get the better of Ronwen Williams.

The best chance for Pirates was after the hour-mark when Mabaso’s shot from inside the penalty box was dealt with by Williams after he received a pass from Paseka Mako.

On the stroke of half time Pirates drew level with two quick penalties from Hotto after inexperienced Johannes was punished by referee Philangenkosi Khumalo for fouls.

For the first penalty‚ Khumalo pointed to the spot saying that Johannes hacked Mabaso inside the box and Hotto made no mistake as Bucs pulled one back in the 45th.

The equalising penalty also put away by Hotto three minutes into first-half added time‚ was questionable as replays showed that there was no sufficient contact from Johannes on Dzvukamanja.

Deep in injury time‚ Mosele picked a spot to settle the match with a curling shot.

In other league matches on Wednesday‚ Marumo Gallants played to a 0-0 draw with Chippa United while Sekhukhune United were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritzburg United.

