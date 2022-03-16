Maritzburg United oozing confidence after big Sundowns win

The surprise victory over Mamelodi Sundowns has put a spring in Maritzburg United’s step as the KwaZulu-Natal side target nine points from their next three matches.

Maritzburg stunned runaway log leaders Sundowns 2-1 a fortnight ago to boost their confidence and chances of survival in the DStv Premiership.

However, the men from the KwaZulu-Natal capital, who face Sekhukhune United away from home on Wednesday evening (5.30pm), are still in the relegation mix.

The Team of Choice occupy 12th place on the log with 21 points from as many matches and are just four points above bottom-placed Baroka FC.

Defender Keegan Ritchie said the win over Sundowns renewed United's confidence and that they believe they can string three victories together for the first time this season.

“We are confident coming off a victory against Mamelodi Sundowns. It was a big one for us,” Ritchie said.

“We are still there, still under pressure, but I think it relieved a bit of pressure because we are confident and the guys prepared well and the mood is good in the camp. We are ready to get the three points.”

Maritzburg have Sekhukhune, the equally struggling Swallows FC and Cape Town City, who are in the top eight, next in line.

“There’s a bit less pressure on us but we are still there. If we win against Sekhukhune, we beat Swallows and we are going to Cape Town City after that, and if we can get nine points out of these games it will put us in good position,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs player.