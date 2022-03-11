Oupa Manyisa’s advice to Platinum Rovers players ahead of Nedbank Cup clash with SuperSport

Former Bafana Bafana star midfielder Oupa "Ace" Manyisa has urged Platinum City Rovers team-mates not be overawed by the match against SuperSport United during their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Olen Park on Saturday.

SuperSport are favourites to progress to the next round at the expense of the GladAfrca Championship side, but the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker says they will be ready for battle.

“Preparations have gone well, the boys are in good spirits and we will be ready for battle against SuperSport United,” said the vastly experienced Manyisa as they stepped up preparations.

As a senior player, a lot will be expected from Manyisa on the field, but he insists that all players must raise their game if they are to come out on top.

“I am a senior player, but we all have responsibilities during the game. All I have been saying to the guys is we have to go out there and do what we have been doing in the NFD.

“SuperSport are the ones who will be under more pressure because they are the ones who are expected by many people to win this game. They are an experienced PSL side that has won a number of cup competitions in the past.

“For us, we have to go out there and do our job of playing our normal football without pressure and do what we have been doing at training and during matches.

“Some of our players are inexperienced, but I have been telling them not to get carried away or be consumed by the occasion, we must play our normal game.

“The biggest mistake will be to go there and change our approach and what has been working for us in the league. We can’t go there and play high balls, because we are not going to win anything as they have taller players than us.

“We have to use our strengths of playing the ball on the ground, share it among ourselves with confidence and take our chances.”

Manyisa has been part of high-stakes matches before and wants the experience to be pleasant for his largely inexperienced team-mates.

“For me it is just another game, because I have been in these situations many times before in my career and I will try my best to help the guys to achieve their mission of progressing to the next round.

“It will be something special for them, because this is their first time in GladAfrica Championship (NFD), their first season playing in the Nedbank Cup and probably playing in a match that will be televised.

“They have reached one goal they have been looking for, now it is time for them to show everybody what they are capable of. It is possible to win this match, because when you get to the field it's 11 against 11.”

