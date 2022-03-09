Soccer

CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach

By Marc Strydom - 09 March 2022 - 08:42
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane during the Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Cairo International Stadium.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane during the Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Cairo International Stadium.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane has extended his contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC by two years, the club has announced.

The drawn-out and much-reported on negotiations to keep the highly successful South African at Africa's Club of the 20th Century have been concluded.

Mosimane's clinching of a new deal follows Ahly impressively winning bronze for a second successive time at the Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar last month, beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 4-0 in the playoff match.

Ahly went to the tournament disrupted and initially depleted by Fifa's controversial scheduling clash, and the Cairo club missing six stars still on duty for Egypt in their penalties defeat to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.

Ahly announced on their website and social media platforms: "Al Ahly SC are delighted to announce that Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension with the club for two more years.

"The coach and his assistants signed the new contract, ensuring they will remain at the helm until 2024."

Ahly were travelling to SA on Wednesday for their Caf Champions League Group A clash against Mosimane's former team Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Mosimane has won five trophies since his momentous move from Sundowns to the Red Devils in September 2020 - back-to-back Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup titles, and the 2019-20 Egyptian Cup.

Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Victor Gomes is my buddy now'

Victor Gomes is the No.1 referee in Africa at present and it would be a surprise if he is not selected to officiate at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mosimane ‘not worried’ about more disgraceful scenes with Sundowns fans

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his only focus is on what happens on the field when his team meet Mamelodi Sundowns again in the Caf Champions ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Why Pitso ranks Club World Cup bronze highly

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has described the bronze medal he got at the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi as the most special one.
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘Those are fairy tales. That would never happen’ — Pitso on working in Europe

Pitso Mosimane has said that working in a top European league is so unattainable as to be "a fairy-tale story" for a black African coach.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?