CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach

Pitso Mosimane has extended his contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC by two years, the club has announced.

The drawn-out and much-reported on negotiations to keep the highly successful South African at Africa's Club of the 20th Century have been concluded.

Mosimane's clinching of a new deal follows Ahly impressively winning bronze for a second successive time at the Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar last month, beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 4-0 in the playoff match.

Ahly went to the tournament disrupted and initially depleted by Fifa's controversial scheduling clash, and the Cairo club missing six stars still on duty for Egypt in their penalties defeat to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.