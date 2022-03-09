CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach
Pitso Mosimane has extended his contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC by two years, the club has announced.
The drawn-out and much-reported on negotiations to keep the highly successful South African at Africa's Club of the 20th Century have been concluded.
Mosimane's clinching of a new deal follows Ahly impressively winning bronze for a second successive time at the Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar last month, beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 4-0 in the playoff match.
Ahly went to the tournament disrupted and initially depleted by Fifa's controversial scheduling clash, and the Cairo club missing six stars still on duty for Egypt in their penalties defeat to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.
Two More Years Of Pitso Mosimane ❤️#MosimaneIsHereToStay pic.twitter.com/VezsW65ofJ— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) March 8, 2022
Ahly announced on their website and social media platforms: "Al Ahly SC are delighted to announce that Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension with the club for two more years.
"The coach and his assistants signed the new contract, ensuring they will remain at the helm until 2024."
Ahly were travelling to SA on Wednesday for their Caf Champions League Group A clash against Mosimane's former team Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Mosimane has won five trophies since his momentous move from Sundowns to the Red Devils in September 2020 - back-to-back Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup titles, and the 2019-20 Egyptian Cup.
