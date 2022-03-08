Thoka happy stern warning paid off for Baroka reserves

Baroka reserves head coach Matsemela Thoka got a positive reaction from his players after calling them out for not showing commitment to the DStv Diski Challenge.

Thoka spoke to the Sowetan a week ago, saying his players had taken their foot off the gas after they received their PSL cards.

“Most of the players are training with the first team, seven or eight of our starting 11 train with the first team, they have PSL cards,” Thoka said at the time.

The players reacted to their coach’s concerns by beating Mamelodi Sundowns 5-3 on Sunday at the Baroka Village in Lebowakgomo.

“I think Sunday’s game was a positive result for the team. The boys performed well. What I’m happy about is we scored goals, even though we conceded silly goals,” Thoka said.

“I hope that this will be the beginning of winning games because we have lost many games. We need to take the win from Sundowns as motivation, it can be motivation and encouragement for the boys.

“I don’t think we’ll lose another match because we have lost enough. We can win more games going forward, we still have a lot of games to play,” he said.

Baroka will next host Stellenbosch, and Thoka is confident his charges will turn up against the title-chasing Stellies. Evangelos Vellios will want to return to winning ways after they drew 1-1 against Golden Arrows at the weekend.

“The advantage we have is being at home. Stellenbosch, you can see they’re on fire. They’re now on top [of the log], ahead of Orlando Pirates. They’re so consistent, they play good football.

“Our approach will be the same as against Sundowns. We can’t allow them to beat us in our background,” Thoka said.

Results:

TS Galaxy 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs; Baroka 5-3 Mamelodi Sundowns; Cape Town City 5-1 Royal AM; Sekhukhune United 1-0 Maritzburg United; Stellenbosch FC 1-1 Golden Arrows; Swallows 2-2 SuperSport United; Chippa United 2-1 Marumo Gallants; Orlando Pirates 1-3 AmaZulu.