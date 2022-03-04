SuperSport to capitalise on AmaZulu's fatigue

SuperSport United midfielder Jesse Donn has revealed that they plan on preying on AmaZulu's fatigue problems when they meet in a DStv Premiership clash tomorrow at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium at 5.30pm.

AmaZulu has had to deal with campaigning in the domestic scene and the CAF Champions League, in total they have played 31 games in all competitions. Their recent game was a midweek 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch. The game was their fourth match in 12 days.

Coach Benni McCarthy admitted after the tie that his side is struggling with juggling the two competitions, saying it is taking a toll on his players.

"It was always going to be difficult for us competing in the CAF Champions League. It's something we're not accustomed to, we're not used to playing there. We're adjusting to dealing with the situation," said McCarthy.

"You could see we looked like a team that just had a match three days ago because we started slow. Stellenbosch came at us, they made us to be sloppy, we were second to every ball.

"The boys do give the effort, they try their hardest, they do give everything but you can't compete with fatigue. When fatigue kicks in, it's really difficult to control anything," said the 44-year-old coach.

When doing his match preparation, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo identified Usuthu's deteriorating physical condition as a weakness. Bafana Bafana international Donn said they want to take advantage of AmaZulu's fatigue problem as they look to return to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Royal AM in the last matchday.

"We are hoping to bounce back this weekend, we are looking forward to this weekend. AmaZulu are a good team, they have done really well," said Donn.

"We also know they have played lots of games, so the freshness might play into our favour. It might be the deciding factor.

"We are confident in ourselves and in what we can do. In the last game we played well, created opportunities but didn't take them. So, moving into this game we are focused to play and perform and being more crucial upfront and take our chances."