Motsepe Foundation backs the Race To Equality

The race to gender equality is on - in the form of an actual road event with distances ranging from half-marathon to 5km in Johannesburg on March 12.

The event is under the banner of the Gender Equality, Wellness and Leadership Unit of the Motsepe Foundation.

“It is estimated that at the current pace it would take Africa 122 years to achieve gender equality,” organisers said in a statement on Friday.

“We hope with this race we can start building a community that acts as a catalyst to achieve this quicker.”

They expected to attract some of the country’s top runners with a R150,000 prize pot for the 21.1km and 10km races.