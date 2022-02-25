Soccer

Motsepe Foundation backs the Race To Equality

By DAVID ISAACSON - 25 February 2022 - 17:28
David Isaacson Sports reporter
The event is under the banner of the Gender Equality, Wellness and Leadership Unit of the Motsepe Foundation. File photo.
Image: CHRIS VAN LENNEP

The race to gender equality is on - in the form of an actual road event with distances ranging from half-marathon to 5km in Johannesburg on March 12.

The event is under the banner of the Gender Equality, Wellness and Leadership Unit of the Motsepe Foundation. 

“It is estimated that at the current pace it would take Africa 122 years to achieve gender equality,” organisers said in a statement on Friday. 

“We hope with this race we can start building a community that acts as a catalyst to achieve this quicker.”

They expected to attract some of the country’s top runners with a R150,000 prize pot for the 21.1km and 10km races. 

Challenge mounted against statutory definition of rape and consent

An NPO aimed at combating gender-based violence and femicide wants the sexual offences amendment bill on the meaning of consent referred back to the ...
News
4 months ago

Conversations on urgency of ending Gender-Based Violence

These organisations and campaigns are making headway against gender-based violence in South Africa.
S Mag
4 months ago

Malema's 'have as many as 10 kids' can only perpetuate cycle of poverty

The preposterous utterances by EFF leader Julius Malema for young people to have more babies cannot be left unchallenged.
Opinion
3 months ago

