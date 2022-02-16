Ngobeni grateful to be Kerr's first-choice keeper

Swallows goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni is determined to keep his position as the team’s number one keeper after being in the shadows during the first half of the season.

Ngobeni found himself out of favour under former Swallows head coach Brandon Truter but he seems to be in the good eyes of the current coach Dylan Kerr, who has trusted him with the number one jersey and captain's armband.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns keeper talked about being on the sidelines during Truter's tenure, being professional about what happened and showing no signs of bad blood with his former coach.

"Every the coach has his own preference, we never really spoke about it. It's okay, it's part of football, it happened," said Ngobeni.

"He was a great coach and currently, we have a good coach and he's given me the opportunity, I'm grateful. I'm excited now that I have been given the opportunity to play for Swallows. I will try my best to keep the position, which is also important.

"Most importantly is to try and help the team because we are really not in a good position at the moment. So, we have to try and grab points as early as possible," he said.

Indeed, Swallows are not in a good position, they are currently in a relegation dogfight, they are in 15th place on the table. The first half of the season for the Birds was not ideal. Now they have to work towards being on the up.

The Soweto side starts their mission of moving up the table when they visit Stellenbosch for a DStv Premiership clash today at the Danie Craven Stadium, 5.30pm.

They are going to the encounter with a bit of good form following their progression to the Nedbank Cup last 16 where they will play Royal AM. They defeated TS Sporting 2-1 in the round of 32.

Ngobeni hopes the rare win in the cup competition will push the team to a points collection spree starting today.

"It was very important to win, we have been struggling to get results. It was a motivation and boosted our confidence. It's not about turning the corner, we are focused on taking it one game at a time.

"It's important to try and get positive results. We'll see with the upcoming games, hopefully, things are going to get much better in the second round of the season," said Ngobeni.