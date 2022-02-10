Stellies looking for positive results against Baroka in cup

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says they plan to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup to complement the impressive season they are having so far.

Stellies will host Baroka in the first round of the knockout competition at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow at 6pm.

They have already defeated Bakgaga in a league match in December. “We had some tricky draws in the past which have challenged us, but we need to be getting into the last 16 of this competition,” Barker said.

“Baroka have shown strength as a team. They showed up in our last encounter in December where they caused us many problems. It was not our best performance, but we were able to get a victory over them.

“So, we have to be better this coming Friday if we want to get positive results, but we prepared well and everybody is ready to get back and we are looking to have a good cup run.”

Barker is also counting on their new signings Shaun Morgan and Juan Carlos Ortiz to help them go far in this competition and the league.

"It’s been a while since we played as a team, so everybody is looking forward to the match and getting back to action,” he said.

Meanwhile, defender Marc van Heerden warned his teammates not to take Baroka lightly tomorrow.

“We played them not too long ago and we beat them. It wasn’t one of our best games but they are a team that is difficult to play against,” Van Heerden said.

“They got one or two individuals that need attention but they are not doing well in the league and this is a cup. This is a cup we’ve set our target on for this season, so we need to go out and be at our best to beat them.”

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Tomorrow: Uthongathi v Summerfield Dynamos Princess Magogo 3pm; Stellenbosch v Baroka, Stellenbosch v Baroka, Danie Craven 6pm.

Saturday: NC Pro’s v Mathaithai, GWK Park 3pm; Platinum City v Sekhukhune, Olen Park 3pm; Royal v Cape Town City, Chatsworth 3pm; Sinenkani v Free State Stars, Walter Sisulu University 3pm; Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB 6pm.

Sunday: Gallants v Santos, Peter Mokaba 3pm; Black Eagles v Sivutsa, Royal Bafokeng 3pm.