'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club World Cup clash

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has hit out at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa for scheduling the Club World Cup while the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was taking place.

The Club World Cup is now under way in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Afcon final was held in Cameroon on Sunday.

The clash resulted in Al Ahly being without first-choice players due to their participation in the Afcon final against Senegal in Cameroon.

Despite the hurdle, Al Ahly managed to secure a spot in the semifinal with a 1-0 win against CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey FC.

Mosimane's team will face Brazilian giants Palmeiras on Tuesday for a place in the final.