Baxter on Chiefs’ frugal transfer window: ‘One club holds all the trump cards’
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has admitted “one team have all the trump cards” in the transfer market, and said that means Amakhosi have to be more inventive in how they go about signings.
Baxter was clearly referring to Mamelodi Sundowns' bottomless wallet and dominance in the SA player market.
Baxter also admitted he might have liked a quality signing or two in the January transfer window. He said he was having a debrief with the club about the window on Wednesday.
Sundowns have made three quality signings in the January window — Teboho Mokoena, Bradley Ralani and Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra.
Chiefs fans have again questioned the club's ambition compared to four-time successive DStv Premiership champions Sundowns, with Amakhosi only announcing renewals of contracts in the past window, and no signings.
Baxter defended Chiefs' signing policy.
“I think it's easy to have these perceptions given what's gone on so I can't say I don't understand what the supporters are feeling,” he said.
“But I can assure them there's a lot more that goes on in terms of targeting people, getting knocked back, realising that in the open market there's one club that holds all the trump cards.
“If we're interested in a player who they're interested in, pretty much the chance is he's going to go there.
“We've got to be smart in our recruitment. I think we've tried to do that. I think probably with what's been available to us we've worked out that at this moment in time it won't fill that gap between us and Sundowns.
“in that respect I don't think it's a lack of ambition. I think it's realism hitting home. I think we need to keep on working at that.
“we need to for two reasons. One, because that's what an ambitious football club does. And two, we've got to keep trying to send the message to our supporters that we're not waiting for next year to come around, and we are active in the markets.
“I can assure everybody there has been that conversation. I'll be having a meeting tomorrow [on Wednesday] to do a debrief on what has gone on in this window.
“That would be my answer to the supporters, but I do understand them.”
Pressed on whether he is satisfied with Chiefs' transfer window, Baxter admitted he might have liked a high-profile signing or two.
“If you'd have said would it have been nice to get Teboho Mokoena in, yeah, it would have been nice,” he said.
“I believe our squad is developing and some of the individuals are developing. But you could always use the injection of a player. That has a price and is it better than what you have and is it worth what you pay for?
“I get that the supporters enjoy that. If you watch what's happening in the English Premier League there are people crucifying their clubs because they didn't spend money.
“I don't want to get to that, but I understand the supporters.”
Chiefs return from the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break with their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on February 12.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.