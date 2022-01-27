Mokoena tipped to be in Sundowns' starting XI

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Bennet Mnguni predicts incoming Teboho Mokoena won’t struggle to break into the starting line-up at the star-studded Brazilians team.

Mokoena is on his way to join Sundowns from cross-town rivals SuperSport United to add to a squad already boasting quality players, especially in the middle of the park where competition for places will be tough.

While many feel it will be difficult for him as Sundowns have the likes of Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee, Neo Maema, Sphelele Mkhulise and Lebohang Maboe all competing for two starting places, Mnguni feels Mokoena won’t struggle.

Mokoena is believed to have signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Brazilians.

“(Mokoena's move) is long overdue. I have been waiting for that boy to come to Sundowns,” Mnguni told Sowetan yesterday.

“The type of a player he is, I don’t think he will have a problem playing at Sundowns because he is quality and deserves to be there. There are a lot of games that we are going to play and we need players who will be able to help others and the very same players like him.

“I also don’t see him failing to break into the starting line-up ... as I said he is one of the quality players.”

With competition getting tougher after Sundowns also signed Bradley Ralani recently, Mnguni added that this bodes well for the coaches to have a selection headache.

“That the players will be competing for a starting line-up at the team ... it also helps the coaches because you don’t know who to choose,” he said.

“You have quality players who will win games. If you look at the players all of them are quality, and he brings another competition to the team.

“There won’t be a player who will be at his comfort zone and whoever is selected will know he will need to work hard. And they will have a healthy competition.”

Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs and Belgian side Anderlecht, who are coached by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, for Mokoena’s signature.

Anderlecht were reported to have tabled a R20m bid for the Bafana Bafana international, which falls short of the figure of R25m that Sundowns apparently put forward.