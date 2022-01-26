Middendorp told: No more excuses

After making several signings during this transfer window, Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has warned under-pressure coach Ernst Middendorp that he has no reason not to get results.

The Team of Choice have been active in the transfer market as they brought in players like Tawanda Macheke, Genno Palace, Lucky Baloyi, Steven Pereira and Friday Samu.

And Kadodia feels they have the right players to help the team survive relegation when the DStv Premiership resumes next month.

“We ironed out what we needed to do, what’s best for the club, and we believe that the coach will give us the kind of results we expect,” Kadodia told the media after they announced their two-year partnership with Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld in Pietermaritzburg yesterday.

The relationship will see both clubs share resources with coaching clinics, youth camps and friendly games that could be an option in the future.

“We lacked certain players that we reinforced during the window, so I think with the new players, the coach will have all the tools to work with and get us results.”

Middendorp has since been given three matches to turn things around as the club find themselves in the relegation zone (13th on the log standings, two points ahead of bottom side TS Galaxy).

Kadodia was also excited with the new partnership they announced yesterday as he feels it will benefit the youth.

The partnership will also initially allow the two teams to host digital training sessions as they exchange knowledge in coaching and youth development.

“I must acknowledge that this is the strengthening of the Maritzburg United brand, the vision that we have is to give people and the masses of the country and the city first the kind of football support that we need,” he said.

“We want to create a situation where the youngsters of today are still entitled to sport and we don’t want people to go into the social platforms. We need sportsmen and Maritzburg with this partnership with Arminia will help the young students, especially those at high school, to realise that they have a future at Maritzburg.

“Having the right players, especially from the youth structures, our next goal will be to give them the freedom to play.

“That’s what our first target will be, it won't happen in three months. It will take a while once we identify players both in Germany and SA and we will see who we will promote.”