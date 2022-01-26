Gallants assess Mohomi, Sangweni

Almost forgotten players Lucky Mohomi and Thamsanqa Sangweni seem to have impressed Marumo Gallants technical team with a deal imminent, Sowetan has been informed.

The two have been training with Gallants since Friday with the hope of securing a contract.

Mohomi, who was regarded as one of the most promising midfielders when he burst onto the scene in the colours of Free State Stars, was with Venda Football Academy towards the end of last year.

But things didn’t go according to plan for him and his contract was terminated. He will hope to revive his career with Gallants should they decide to offer him a contract.

Gallants' spokesperson Rofus Matsena, however, said the decision has not been made yet regarding the players as they are still being assessed.

“Nothing concrete has come out of it, if there can be anything you will be informed in due course,” Matsena told Sowetan yesterday.

“It is still an ongoing thing, they are still being assessed. Remember, with football it is not a one-day thing because today you can say something and tomorrow you find that the mood is not right, but if there is anything we will tell you.

“They started training last week on Friday but the issue was that there was a break on Sunday, so there was no training and they were back on Monday and we will see how it goes... if they are up to it or not.

“The coaches want to see them play different combinations... whether they will gel or not.”

Gallants have been quiet in the transfer window as they have not signed anyone, and Matsena insists they are not in a rush to make a decision.

“We have not signed anybody yet, we still have our squad. We are still assessing these players, and we don’t have any prospects yet. But it is a work in progress.”

Mohomi and Sangweni will want to use this opportunity to find their feet again and try to work their way back into the top-flight football following frustrating times in their careers.