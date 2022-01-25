Soccer

Senegal reach last eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury

By Reuters - 25 January 2022 - 22:00
Senegal's Bamba Dieng scores his side's second goal against Cape Verde at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, on January 25 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Senegal's Sadio Mane scored but then went off with a head injury as they beat nine-man Cape Verde Islands 2-0 in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Tuesday.

Mane fired home from a set-piece after 62 minutes but had been hurt earlier in a nasty clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off for the incident. Liverpool forward Mane then left the field shortly afterwards complaining of a headache and could be in doubt for the quarterfinal in Limbe on Sunday.

Substitute Bamba Dieng scored the second goal deep in stoppage time against a gallant Cape Verde side, who also had Patrick Andrade sent off after 20 minutes.

