Rashford last-gasp winner sees Man United leapfrog West Ham into fourth

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scored a last-second winner as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday to move up to fourth spot in the standings.

Substitute Rashford tapped in a low cross from Edinson Cavani deep into stoppage time after United had broken down the left flank with the final move of the match.

The win means United move above West Ham with 38 points from 22 matches, while the Hammers are now fifth on 37 from 23.

Until Rashford's goal finished off an attack started by Cristiano Ronaldo and also featuring Anthony Martial, there had been few chances at either end in a disappointingly dull game. David Moyes' West Ham had been cautious in their approach, although Tomas Soucek had gone close to scoring for the Londoners near the end with a glancing header from a corner which flashed just wide of the far post.

Fred had United's best clear opening, shortly after the interval, but his shot was too close to West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola who easily saved.