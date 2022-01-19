Soccer

Flames hold their own against star-studded Senegal

Malawi almost certain to qualify for knockouts

19 January 2022 - 07:20
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Nampalys Mendy of Senegal challenges Gabadinho Hellings Mhango of Malawi during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals football match between Malawi and Senegal at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon on 18 January 2022.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Malawi showed guts to hold Senegal to a goalless draw in their last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B match in Cameroon yesterday and put themselves in a good frame to qualify for the knockout phase as one of the four highest-ranked third-placed teams across the six groups.

The Flames of Malawi, who accumulated four points in their group, have to wait for group phase to be wrapped up today to know their fate.

In what was a great return for Southern African, Zimbabwe departed the tournament on a high after beating Guinea 2-1. Senegal, despite last night's result, won the group and Guinea finished as runners up on their head-to-head record with Malawi.

Drama ensued when Cameroonian referee Blaise Ngwa awarded the Flames a spot-kick after Senegal’s Bouna Sarr appeared to have pulled Gomezgani Chirwa inside the box later on. However, the Cameroonian referee quickly overturned his initial decision after checking the incident from VAR.

While the return of players like Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy among other stars strengthened Senegal’s starting XI, Malawi had a depleted line-up as skipper Limbikani Mzava and first-choice keeper Ernest Kakhobwe weren’t available due to a hamstring injury and a suspected malaria case, respectively.

Malawi gave the star-studded Senegal a run for their money in the first half, putting in a tactically-disciplined shift. Apart from that glorious chance in the seventh minute, where he ballooned his chipped effort unmarked, Sadio Mane struggled to have more time on the ball, thanks to Malawi twin centre-backs Lawrence Chaziya and Dennis Chembezi who brilliantly starve the Liverpool ace of the ball.

At the opposite end, SA-based duo of Gabadinho Mhango and Khuda Myaba were a thorn for Senegal defenders, putting them under pressure. Mhango, who’s Orlando Pirates’ property, had a good opportunity to score midway through the first period when he turned splendidly before his shot was blocked by a Senegalese defender.

Myaba, who’s playing for second tier side Polokwane City in SA, used his blistering pace to frustrate the likes of Koulibaly. His best moment in the first stanza was when his ferocious strike went itches over the crossbar.

The Lions of Teranga had an improved second stanza, managing to play in half space and in transition. 22-year-old deputising Malawi shot-stopper Charles Thomu produced two fantastic saves, in a short space of time before the hour-mark, keeping the southern Africans in the game.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, stunned Guinea with goals from Kudakwashe Mahachi and Knowledge Musona helping them to exit the event in Cameroon on a high note after a troubled time in the West African country.

