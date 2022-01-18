Soccer

Sangare will bounce back, says coach after error

'His experience will help him'

18 January 2022 - 07:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Badra Ali Sangare goalkeeper of Ivory Coast during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone,
Badra Ali Sangare goalkeeper of Ivory Coast during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone,
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

JDR Stars owner-coach Nditsheni Nemasisi strongly believes his Ivorian goalkeeper Ali Sangare will bounce back after a howler that gifted Sierra Leone a last-gasp equaliser in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group E match in Cameroon.

Ivory Coast were leading 2-1 until Sangare’s glaring error enabled the Leone Stars to level matters in the 93rd minute via Alhaji Kamara. The 35-year-old JDR keeper bizarrely lost control of the ball, spilling it for Steven Caulker, who teed up Kamara to just tap it in.

After the incident, Sangare appeared injured and was stretched off. Outfield player Serge Aurier replaced him in goal as the Elephants had already exhausted their five substitutions. Some felt the Ivorian keeper feigned the injury because he was too embarrassed to continue playing.

Nemasisi, who coaches Sangare at the GladAfrica Championship outfit, has no doubt that the veteran shot-stopper will dust himself off and prove his critics wrong. The JDR boss feels Sangare’s experience will play a big role in his redemption.

“I believe he’ll bounce back. I have no doubt he’ll recover from that error and serve humble pie to his critics. He’s a strong keeper and he’s very experienced,’’ Nemasisi told Sowetan yesterday.

“People forget that he played in Europe [he was the property of Belgian club R. Olympic Charleroi from January until June in 2009] in the past. It’s not like he’s a youngster. His experience will help him to bounce back.”

Nemasisi is of the view that focusing more on Sangare’s blunder wasn’t fair when people said the least when he produced a decent performance to help the Elephants beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in their Group E opener last Wednesday.

“To put more focus on that error isn’t fair because he’d been doing well and nobody said anything. He kept a clean sheet in the first game. If he’s available in their next game against Algeria [on Thursday, 6pm SA time], I think he should play.’’

Hosts Cameroon top Africa Cup of Nations group despite being held

Cameroon gave up a second-half goal to the Cape Verde Islands as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Monday but the hosts still finished top of Group A ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Burkina Faso into second round after draw with Ethiopia

Burkina Faso secured a place in the knockout stage at the Africa Cup of Nations after Cyrille Bayala’s first half goal helped them to an uninspiring ...
Sport
19 hours ago

New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist

The New York Times has questioned why Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was left off the Fifa shortlist for its Coach of the Year award for 2021 having ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA youngster finds club in Greece, but faces a huge challenge

Young SA midfielder Christos Retsos has signed for Greek second-tier side AO Kavala as he seeks to get his career back on track after a difficult few ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town