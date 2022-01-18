Jali credits Sundowns’ medical team for work on his hamstring problem

Tough tackling midfielder Andile Jali has had hamstring problems that have limited his game time over the past two seasons, but the Mamelodi Sundowns enforcer looks as fit as a fiddle and will get sharper in this campaign for the runaway defending champions.

The diminutive but combative Matatiele-born Jali, who turns 32 in April, has been in the form of his life in the middle of the park for Sundowns.

He has played a starring role as the champions brushed aside Premiership title rivals SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, Baroka and Royal AM with the only blip being a first loss of the season away against AmaZulu during a run of good form last month.

It came as no surprise when Jali was named the DStv Premiership player of the month of December, beating in-form strikers Kwame Peprah, Victor Letsoalo and Bienvenu Eva Nga and teammate Peter Shalulile to the monthly award.