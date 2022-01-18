Soccer

Chiefs closer to beating Downs to Mbule's signature

Agent confirms he's got bids for SuperSport star

18 January 2022 - 07:20
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sipho Mbule of Supersport United.
Sipho Mbule of Supersport United.
Image: Gavin Barker

Contrary to wild rumours he was close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United star Sipho Mbule could be heading to Kaizer Chiefs instead.

This is according to a source close to Mbule. The 23-year-old midfield maestro is said to be favouring a switch to Naturena rather than Chloorkop. The lad from Bethlehem in the Free State has struggled with form this season, prompting suggestions his heart was no longer with Matsatsantsa.

“People like to spread lies. Mbule isn’t close to joining Sundowns. In fact, the boy favours a Chiefs move more than going to Sundowns. I expect the matter to be put to bed in the next two weeks,’’ said the source.

Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday, Mbule’s agent Mike Makaab revealed only one team had inquired about his client, adding the prefatory talks had already started with that certain club. Makaab was reluctant to name the team they’re negotiating with, but on Friday he told Durban-based commercial radio station Gagasi FM that Amakhosi had tabled a bid for Mbule.

On the back of a stellar 2020/21 term, where he managed four goals and six assists from 25 league games, Mbule hasn’t been in his element this season, playing just nine of SuperSport’s 17 DStv Premiership game with two goals and a single assist in the process.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are understood to have signed 25-year-old Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra from his native top-fight side Bolivar. Saavedra, who's said to be Gaston Sirino's close friend, boasts 18 caps for his nation. The Brazilians are believed to have forked out around R18m for the Bolivian international's signature. 

Cape Town City fined for playing without cards, but Maritzburg 'consider appeal'

Cape Town City have been fined R100,000, half of which was suspended, in the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for the match they played against ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Burkina Faso into second round after draw with Ethiopia

Burkina Faso secured a place in the knockout stage at the Africa Cup of Nations after Cyrille Bayala’s first half goal helped them to an uninspiring ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension

Zimbabwe play their last game at the Africa Cup of Nations in Yaounde on Tuesday and then head home to an uncertain future, including suspension by ...
Sport
1 day ago

New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist

The New York Times has questioned why Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was left off the Fifa shortlist for its Coach of the Year award for 2021 having ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town