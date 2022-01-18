Chiefs closer to beating Downs to Mbule's signature

Contrary to wild rumours he was close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United star Sipho Mbule could be heading to Kaizer Chiefs instead.

This is according to a source close to Mbule. The 23-year-old midfield maestro is said to be favouring a switch to Naturena rather than Chloorkop. The lad from Bethlehem in the Free State has struggled with form this season, prompting suggestions his heart was no longer with Matsatsantsa.

“People like to spread lies. Mbule isn’t close to joining Sundowns. In fact, the boy favours a Chiefs move more than going to Sundowns. I expect the matter to be put to bed in the next two weeks,’’ said the source.

Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday, Mbule’s agent Mike Makaab revealed only one team had inquired about his client, adding the prefatory talks had already started with that certain club. Makaab was reluctant to name the team they’re negotiating with, but on Friday he told Durban-based commercial radio station Gagasi FM that Amakhosi had tabled a bid for Mbule.

On the back of a stellar 2020/21 term, where he managed four goals and six assists from 25 league games, Mbule hasn’t been in his element this season, playing just nine of SuperSport’s 17 DStv Premiership game with two goals and a single assist in the process.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are understood to have signed 25-year-old Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra from his native top-fight side Bolivar. Saavedra, who's said to be Gaston Sirino's close friend, boasts 18 caps for his nation. The Brazilians are believed to have forked out around R18m for the Bolivian international's signature.