Senegal captain Koulibaly, keeper Mendy return to training at Afcon

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and first choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy returned to training at the weekend as they await a Covid-19 all-clear after missing their country’s opening two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, officials said on Sunday.

The pair had been among the players initially left behind by Senegal when they travelled to the tournament in Cameroon after returning positive tests.

But they trained separately from the rest of the squad as Senegal await the results of their latest PCR tests ahead of their last group game against Malawi in Bafoussam on Tuesday.

Bamba Dieng, the last of the players to recover from the coronavirus, arrived on Saturday from Senegal while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Fode Ballo Toure, who were both forced to miss this second Group B game against Guinea after returning positive tests, have since tested negative and resumed training with the rest of the squad, the Senegal Football Federation added.