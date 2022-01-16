Kevin De Bruyne winner sends Man City 13 points clear of Chelsea

Manchester City took a major step towards retaining their Premier League title with a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday, opening up a 13-point lead at the top of the table for Pep Guardiola's side.

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute strike means that City have 56 points from 22 matches with Chelsea on 43 points. Third-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand, including Sunday's match at home to Brentford, are on 42 points.

City extended their winning run in the league to 12 games, and deservedly so after another display of their controlled possession football. But it was a disappointing effort from a Chelsea who rarely threatened, displayed scant ambition and little reaction after De Bruyne's goal.

There were surprises in both team line-ups, with Guardiola leaving central defender Ruben Dias on the bench and Thomas Tuchel making the same choice over midfielder Mason Mount.

Chances were hard to come by in the opening 45 minutes with the best occasion falling to Jack Grealish, after De Bruyne robbed Mateo Kovacic on the edge of the box. But Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga did well to keep out the midfielder's effort.

Chelsea's best effort had come early in the second half when Kovacic fed Romelu Lukaku, but City keeper Ederson rushed out quickly to make a fine save.