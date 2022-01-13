Majavu charges Chiefs and Arrows, finds City guilty

New Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has cracked the whip on Kaizer Chiefs, charging them after they didn't pitch for the games against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City last month.

Chiefs had missed the scheduled games citing an outbreak of Covid-19 in their ranks and appealed to the league for postponements.

The league dismissed Amakhosi’s request, prompting them to honour only the last three games of the year, while speculation rose that the club would be slapped with a forfeiture for failing to pitch for the other two matches.

“I can confirm that Chiefs have been charged concerning their non-fulfillment of the two fixtures as a result of the allegations that most of their players had tested positive,” Majavu told PSL media yesterday.

“That case has been earmarked for hearing on January 21 at 4pm and as soon as these matters have been finalised I will communicate the outcome.”

Chiefs are unlikely to plead guilty, having made it clear they were going to appeal the initial verdict to dismiss their request.

Majavu also confirmed Cape Town City were found guilty after they failed to produce their players’ cards in their match against Maritzburg United last month.

They claimed their players' cards were stolen at a shopping complex before their match in Cape Town which Maritzburg played under protest.

“I can confirm that Cape Town City were duly charged and appeared before the DC earlier today [yesterday],” Majavu said.

“The charges emanated from a protest which was lodged by Maritzburg United concerning the fixture that was played in the absence of the respondent clubs having the requisite players' cards.

“The matter proceeded today [yesterday] and was almost finalised on the same basis. The respondent club [City] pleaded guilty as charged and they were duly convicted.

“Submission with regards to their sanction were also made by all relevant parties and in that regard, the final sanction is reserved by the DC committee.

"The indication is that such a sanction will be received by no later than next Tuesday."

Majavu also announced he's preferred charges against Arrows for allegedly fielding an ineligible player, Simo Mbele, in one of their matches.