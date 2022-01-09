SowetanLIVE pick our list of 10 players to keep an eye on in Cameroon

The threat of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Ịheanachọ at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon is well known and they will no doubt have an influence on where the trophy ends up after the February 6 decider.

But there are plenty of other players to watch at the continental showpiece event, some who may be little known outside their own teams, but will be looking to make the kind of impact that turns them into genuine stars.

Others have already been feted as the next big thing in African football, and now is the time for them to prove their potential.

TimesLIVE pick our list of 10 players to keep an eye on in Cameroon.

YOUCEF ATAL (ALGERIA)

Atal is a rampaging right-back for Nice in Ligue 1, who made his international debut in 2017 but has only really been a regular in the last two years. He was influential in helping Algeria to the title in 2019 but then sat out most of 2020 with a knee injury. He has been back to his best since his return though and a lot of their attacking play will no doubt come through him. Unlike many in the squad, he was born in Algeria and played for Paradou AC in his homeland before joining Nice in 2018.

MUSA BARROW (GAMBIA)

Barrow is a forward for Bologna in Serie A having come through the development ranks at Atalanta, who have produced a number of star names in recent times. The 23-year-old has been a regular in Italy for the past three seasons and has five goals this season after making his move to Bologna permanent in a €14.5m transfer. Gambia are coached by former Free State Stars tactician Tom Saintfiet, who has built a good squad of players that will compete at their maiden Nations Cup. Barrow is the jewel in his crown.

MOHAMED BAYO (GUINEA)

Bayo only made his Guinea debut this year but has started with a bang and will likely be their lead forward in the competition. He plays for newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Clermont and has nine goals in 16 starts this season, placing him joint third on the scorers' list in the French elite league. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to English side West Ham United and with his height and powerful frame, is a player to give any defence a physical working over.

AMADOU HAIDARA (MALI)

This Mali generation has a number of outstanding talents, but perhaps the most exciting is the 23-year-old Haidara. The midfielder plays for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, having arrived from sister club Salzburg, and is following a well-worn path of a number of top talents in Europe. He was hampered by a knee injury last season but has bounced back and impressed against the likes of Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the Champions League this campaign.