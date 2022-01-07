Big 5 tipped to feature prominently in mid-season transfer deals

Normally many clubs wrap-up their transfer dealings before the start of the season. This makes the January window a bit quiet. However, things promise to be different this time around as a number of big transfers are on the cards. Sihle Ndebele picks five big deals that are likely to be wrapped up before the mid-season window slams shut.

Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City to Orlando Pirates)

Nodada, 26, has not been shy to say he’s ready for a new challenge. Sowetan has gathered that Pirates have shown interest in the diminutive central midfielder subject to giving City the money they want. City have always been willing to sell their best players, having recently sold Surprise Ralani to Mamelodi Sundowns. In September, Nodada revealed he was aware there were negotiations between the Citizens and Bucs over his signature. The deal collapsed at the eleventh hour due to Pirates’ failure to meet City’s asking price, Sowetan was informed then.