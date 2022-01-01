Jordaan: Tutu described himself as ‘reserve Mandela’ in SA’s 2010 World Cup bid

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says Archbishop Desmond Tutu “played a huge role in the country winning the right to host the 2010 World Cup”.

Jordaan said Tutu, who died aged 90 last Sunday and was laid to rest in a state funeral in Cape Town on Saturday, would jokingly refer to himself as SA’s “reserve Mandela” in the bid to host the world’s most-watched sporting event.

Tutu and former president Nelson Mandela were key figures convincing global leaders and football leaders that SA was a safe destination with the infrastructure capable of absorbing a football World Cup.

“SA football prepares to bid farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu this weekend, one of its biggest supporters and the self-deprecating 'reserve Mandela’ who played a huge role in the country winning the right to host the 2010 Fifa World Cup,” Jordaan said in a statement.

“Archbishop Tutu always availed himself to fight for SA’s cause in hosting Africa’s first World Cup and was in Zurich in 2004 for SA’s final bid presentation to Fifa.

“After a slick, professional presentation, he jokingly said, pointing to the heavens, that ‘there must be something wrong upstairs’ if SA was not awarded the right to host the 2010 World Cup.