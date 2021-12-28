Soccer

Neville blasts Manchester United's 'bunch of whingebags'

By Reuters - 28 December 2021 - 10:02
The ball hits the hand of Raphael Varane of Manchester United following a shot from Joelinton of Newcastle United in the Premier League match at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on December 27 2021.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville described the current side as “a bunch of whingebags” and singled out Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their attitude in Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United.

Substitute Edinson Cavani's opportunistic 71st-minute goal cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin's early strike as interim United boss Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start stretched to four games in all competitions.

The German manager was less than impressed with United's passive display, and Sky Sports pundit Neville also vented his ire at half time.

“They've not done one single thing right as a team, and not one single player can go in and say they've done their jobs, or even done themselves justice,” Neville said.

“They're whinging at each other ... a bunch of whingebags!”

Neville said after the game he was especially disappointed with Ronaldo and Fernandes.

“They're the two senior players. It's devastating for younger players when the two best players are looking at every other player like they're not good enough,” he said.

United, who host Burnley on Thursday, are seventh on 28 points.

