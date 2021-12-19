Sekhukhune coach Makhubedu: ‘We are a very strong side’

Sekhukhune United were on top of their game apart from some decision-making in the final third, coach MacDonald Makhubedu said after his team dominated but could not win their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United on Saturday evening.

SuperSport's squad has been drastically reduced by an outbreak of Covid-19 at their club, and had just five players on their bench, including two — Sthembiso Kurata and Sibusiso Maziko — drafted from their reserve side.

Sekhukhune edged play at Ellis Park on Saturday, but could not find a way to force a high enough ratio of shots on target to force saves from SuperSport goalkeeper Boalefa Pule to justify the full three points.