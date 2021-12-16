WATCH | Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi on his ‘discomfort’ over the DStv Compact Cup

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has described as “problematic” the timing and format of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) DStv Compact Cup in January.

Sukazi said he believes the tournament will be “advantageous to big clubs, very disadvantageous to small or relegation-battling clubs”.

The Compact Cup, announced in a press conference by PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza on Monday, will take place in the last two weeks of January, during the DStv Premiership’s break for the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February.

It will see fans vote for the players who will make up four compilation teams from four streams made up of four Premiership clubs, and for the coaches and names of those sides.

“In my view it is a tournament where clubs that are not at risk of relegation could afford to take further risks,” Sukazi told a press conference of the SA Football Journalists’ Association.

“If five of your key players are selected to play in the tournament they are likely to be exposed to injury or maybe even this virus [Covid-19]. Then you need them immediately after on February 16 at Kings Park against AmaZulu.

“The transfer window is closed. Even then you cannot just breach your budget to get top players for an injury that might last six weeks.”