Pirates want to make it two in a row as they face Birds

While winning back-to-back matches has proven hard to achieve for Orlando Pirates this season, co-coach Fadlu Davids is eyeing consistency after their 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

They travel to Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow to face Swallows.

Only once this season have Pirates won successive matches – when they beat Swallows and Chippa United.

“It was important today [Saturday] to be able to reward the players with another good performance and with three points,” Davids told the media.

“We have been having these performances without the three points. The frustration sometimes creeps in when you are performing so well, creating chances but not putting them away and only getting one point.

“There hasn’t been a game where we have been outplayed, not at all. We are always dominating and creating more chances than the opponents.”

Bandile Shandu and Collins Makgaka scored the goals to hand Pirates the victory and Davids added this was a result of another good performance from his players.

“Finally we are getting the three points for the good performances and are really happy for the players,” he said.

“The games are coming thick and fast and you want to build that momentum in terms of what we had before, where we had six games in 16 days. Now we had five in 13.”

Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was not pleased with his side's defence and highlighted this as an area they need to improve.

“We have to score goals and defend better. We do create chances. The only thing we are doing right is scoring,” he said.

“But we will improve this in the coming games as we look to move up the table.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Chippa, Kings Park,3.30pm; Gallants v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Sundowns v Baroka, Loftus Versfeld, 5.30pm; Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville, 7.30pm.

Friday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba, 5.15pm; Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm

Saturday: Stellenbosch v Baroka, Danie Craven, 3.30pm; Arrows v Galaxy, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Ellis Park, 6pm; Cape Town City v Swallows, Cape Town Stadium, 8.15pm

Sunday: Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala, 6pm.