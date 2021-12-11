Soccer

Former Cameroon star Eto'o elected president of national federation

By Reuters - 11 December 2021 - 15:54
Samuel Eto'o, here with Tinashe Nengomasha.
Image: BackpagePix

Former soccer star Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations.

Eto'o, who starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

We demand qualification for next Afcon and success in the World Cup qualifiers, says Safa boss Jordaan

Safa president Danny Jordaan has revealed the mandate that has been given to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Sport
3 months ago

Covid floors five-a-side tourney again

The 2021 Africa 5s social football league has been deferred to 2022, Castle Lager announced yesterday.
Sport
9 months ago

'African stars back Motsepe's CAF bid'

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan was pleased to see a  strong African presence at the Mamelodi Sundowns 50th birthday celebrations at ...
Sport
11 months ago

