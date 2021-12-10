SuperSport confident of another 'first' against Sundowns
They are beatable, says Webber
SuperSport United workhorse Jamie Webber sees no reason why they can’t be the first team to hand Mamelodi Sundowns their maiden league defeat of the season.
SuperSport entertain Tshwane foes Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 8.15pm. The two teams meet for the second time in a short space of time, having played to a 2-all draw nearly two weeks ago, where SuperSport became the first side to score against Sundowns in the league this term...
