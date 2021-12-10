Manqoba Mngqithi hails 'collective effort' which bagged award
Chiefs' Dolly named player of the month
After their second successive coach of the month award yesterday, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels everyone at the club should be praised as they could not have achieved this without their support.
Mngqithi and co-coach Rulani Mokwena were the recipients of the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for October/November award...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.