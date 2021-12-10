Manqoba Mngqithi hails 'collective effort' which bagged award

Chiefs' Dolly named player of the month

After their second successive coach of the month award yesterday, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels everyone at the club should be praised as they could not have achieved this without their support.



Mngqithi and co-coach Rulani Mokwena were the recipients of the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for October/November award...