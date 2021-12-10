Soccer

Good run of form has spurred Gallants on

Limpopo side take fight to fellow strugglers Swallows

10 December 2021 - 09:52
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Garnering two wins on the trot has done wonders in inspiring optimism for relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants.

This has been revealed by the club’s star Katlego Otladisa ahead of their trip to Soweto, where they face fellow basement side Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed