Good run of form has spurred Gallants on

Limpopo side take fight to fellow strugglers Swallows

Garnering two wins on the trot has done wonders in inspiring optimism for relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants.



This has been revealed by the club’s star Katlego Otladisa ahead of their trip to Soweto, where they face fellow basement side Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm)...