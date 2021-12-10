Good run of form has spurred Gallants on
Limpopo side take fight to fellow strugglers Swallows
Garnering two wins on the trot has done wonders in inspiring optimism for relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants.
This has been revealed by the club’s star Katlego Otladisa ahead of their trip to Soweto, where they face fellow basement side Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.