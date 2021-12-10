Benni McCarthy out to do the double over Chippa

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is targeting the back-to-back matches against Chippa United to turn their season around.

Usuthu are having a torrid campaign and have drawn 10 matches already. McCarthy admitted that it is difficult to emulate last season's success where they finished second, but he believes that they can still finish in the top four.

“Obviously, it is going to be difficult for us trying to emulate what we did last season coming from where we finished second in the league,” McCarthy told the media.

“It is going to be very difficult to do exactly that because every team has strengthened and has upped their game and really made a challenge of the league. It is no easier.

“Our focus shifted a little bit in trying to qualify for the Champions League group stages, which is what we did and now we are focusing on the league.”

Their 1-1 stalemate against Orlando Pirates meant they have now drawn five successive matches and McCarthy wants that to end with Chippa, starting tomorrow at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3.30pm.

“We are super close to turning those points to three points and we have the next two important matches coming up and hopefully we can make a turnaround there,” he said.

“Chippa, back to back, are always difficult to play against them, especially when you play a team twice in a space of six days and it’s even difficult for players to motivate themselves.

“But as I said, we are not in a fortunate position where I can relax and take it easy. We have to go and pick ourselves up after the fantastic hard-fought draw against one of the powerhouses in SA football.

“With so many players unavailable, we still managed to get a draw and not lose the game because we had the opportunity to win the match.”

McCarthy will be celebrating his first year's anniversary at AmaZulu against Chippa on Tuesday in the second match, after joining them on December 14 last year.

“We have come a long way and thanks to the club, my technical team for what we have achieved since then. When the new owners took over they wanted a top-four finish and we got second place and qualified for the Champions League group stages, it’s a good achievement.”