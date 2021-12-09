Soccer

Ramovic aims to fix Galaxy's poor away record

'It’s important to start winning away from home'

09 December 2021 - 07:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović during a training session at George Lea Park at Sandton Sports Club in Johannesburg on October 7 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Following their crucial 3-1 win over Chippa United at home yesterday, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic now wants his side to start winning away from home. 

Chippa struck first via Bienvenu Eva Nga in the fifth minute but Galaxy restored parity a few minutes later through Sinethemba Mngomezulu. Menzi Ndwandwe and Wayde Lekay netted late in the second half to guarantee that maximum points remained at Mbombela Stadium.

The Rockets boasts a mediocre away record, having lost all their six league games on the road. Ramovic has now stressed the importance of starting to win away matches, starting against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

“It’s absolutely important to start winning away from home. We have three games left before the end of the year and of those three, two are away [after Pirates they travel to Golden Arrows the following Saturday], so we must really try to get something,’’ said Ramovic.

Ramovic has also demanded his troops to improve their psychological astuteness, highlighting that’s where they lack at the moment. The German is, however, satisfied with the side’s quality and organisation.

“We have to show that we’re mentally strong. We have to improve every week. We have quality and the structure is good, but mentally we really have to fine tune things,’’ noted the Galaxy trainer.

“We have to be focused. When the head doesn’t work, the feet can’t work; so we have to have a good mindset going forward. I am positive that we’ll win more games if we adopt that approach of being mentally strong."

Ramovic also downplayed widely held notion that when you are fighting for survival the games against fellow basement sides are more important than the ones against the teams who’re up on the tables.

“I think against every team it’s important to collect some points. It’s not like you must only win against the teams you’re with at the bottom,’’ noted Ramovic.

