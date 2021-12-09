Cape Town City face a fine over registration cards copies

Cape Town City are likely to receive a fine from the PSL disciplinary committee after they produced copies of their players’ registrations cards before their thrilling 3-2 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday at Cape Town Stadium.

City were unable to provide the original cards after their manager Moenier Davids’s car was allegedly broken into hours before kickoff.

Sowetan has been informed that City may only face a fine as the referee was shown the copies before the match and the officials were given the go-ahead by the league to continue with the match.

But according to PSL rule 4.10, “in the absence of original cards, the principle of no card, no play will apply. A player who takes the field not having provided an original registration card at the prematch inspection will be ineligible.

“The sanction set out in this clause will be applied to the player and member club together with any other sanction deemed appropriate by the disciplinary committee.”

The game was played under protest but Citizens chairperson John Comitis does not expect a harsh punishment as he feels this was beyond their control.

“The team manager was up the road at a supermarket to get some groceries to be used after the game and his bag was stolen inside the car while he was inside the store. We got the footage of that. So, when he came back he realised that his bag was stolen and went to the stadium and the cards were inside the bag,” Comitis told Sowetan.

“We were left without cards. We then produced full sets of copies because we always keep them.

“And Maritzburg didn’t want to take the field, the commissioner spoke with them and they were advised to take the field because it was going to be misconduct if they didn’t.

“At the same time they said they will play the game under protest, which they have every right to do. These things happen and we have to wait for the DC to decide.”

Maritzburg chair Farouk Kadodia said they needed to follow the rules, hence they had decided to protest.

“The reality is that we have to follow the rules of the PSL and the compliance manual,” Kadodia said.

“From there we had to do our part of the appeal. I have no idea what will happen now. We will wait for the DC and they will decide what the sanctions are, if there are any.”