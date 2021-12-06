Chiefs stoppage could halt entire PSL schedule

The PSL executive meets today to deliberate on Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to honour a weekend fixture due to high Covid-19 cases in their camp, with expectations Amakhosi won’t be able to field a team for this week either.

After failing to host Cape Town City on Saturday, Chiefs were meant to travel to Golden Arrows on Wednesday, but team insiders told Sowetan yesterday no match would be possible as players must first retest before training can resume.

“We made it clear that our training base is closed due to having 31 cases. We don’t even have a technical team because everyone is in isolation. There’s no way we can play on Wednesday because for that to happen, we need to test again and allow the players to regain fitness after isolation,” a Chiefs insider said yesterday.

The PSL executive first deliberated on the issue on Friday, but could not reach consensus on how to manage a situation which could throw the entire DStv Premiership fixture list into disarray. A directive on the way forward is expected after today’s meeting, from which Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung is expected to recuse himself as the request for postponement of five fixtures his team sent to the league last week will be discussed.

One of the options for the PSL would be to bring the entire programme to a halt for now, so as to avoid a heavy backlog for Chiefs, who have made it clear they would honour fixtures only once given the all-clear by medics.