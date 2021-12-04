Sundowns coach Mngqithi: Stellenbosch are difficult to break

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described Stellenbosch as a “very difficult” team to break down ahead of their potentially explosive DStv Premiership encounter at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

In what will be the first evening prime-time match since football returned after the outbreak of Covid-19 early in March 2020, the Brazilians take on this season’s surprise packages looking to maintain their unbeaten record.

Sundowns, who have won nine and drawn three of their twelve matches this campaign, are also looking to stretch their lead at the top of the standings from second-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

“It is a very difficult team to break down,” Mngqithi said.

“In build-up they look like they play with centre backs in Sibusiso Mthethwa and Alan Robertson or sometimes with Mthethwa and Robyn Johannes.

“You also have Zitha Kwinika who starts more as a '6' when they attack but in defence you already have one of the three centrebacks. That makes them have three centrebacks and two midfielders in front of Kwinika.”