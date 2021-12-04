Soccer

Sundowns coach Mngqithi: Stellenbosch are difficult to break

04 December 2021 - 15:01
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Peter Shalulile is one of the players who can be key against Stellenbosch.
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Peter Shalulile is one of the players who can be key against Stellenbosch.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described Stellenbosch as a “very difficult” team to break down ahead of their potentially explosive DStv Premiership encounter at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

In what will be the first evening prime-time match since football returned after the outbreak of Covid-19 early in March 2020, the Brazilians take on this season’s surprise packages looking to maintain their unbeaten record.

Sundowns, who have won nine and drawn three of their twelve matches this campaign, are also looking to stretch their lead at the top of the standings from second-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

“It is a very difficult team to break down,” Mngqithi said.

“In build-up they look like they play with centre backs in Sibusiso Mthethwa and Alan Robertson or sometimes with Mthethwa and Robyn Johannes. 

“You also have Zitha Kwinika who starts more as a '6' when they attack but in defence you already have one of the three centrebacks. That makes them have three centrebacks and two midfielders in front of Kwinika.”

Sundowns coach Mngqithi says there is no room to train due to punishing schedule

Faced with a punishing DStv Premiership schedule of five matches in 14 days before the Christmas break, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi pointed out Stellenbosch are also dangerous on attack where they have players who can hurt the opposition with their speed and precision.

“Against us, we know that speed is what they will always be looking for with Ashley du Preez, Stanley Dimgba, Júnior Mendieta and those players will cause us a lot of problems.

“We know very well from the last match we played against them in Stellenbosch that they gave us a good run for our money but we managed to conquer them in the last minute.”

Mngqithi and the rest of the coaching staff of Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena will be expecting an even better performance from the one they dished out in the 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United last weekend.

To walk away with three crucial away points, Mngqithi, Komphela and Mokwena will pin their hopes on key players like Grant Kekana, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker and his men will be desperate for three points after two successive losses to Orlando Pirates and Royal AM saw the Cape side drop from second to fourth place.

Tight December schedule to test Sundowns to the limit

Ahead of the demanding schedule facing his team this month, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed that they tried to give players ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns and SuperSport in thrilling Tshwane derby stalemate

SuperSport United launched a spirited second-half fightback to force a 2-2 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns during their exciting Tshwane derby at Loftus ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mngqithi shares pressures of clean sheets

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi could not hide his disappointment after their goalless draw against Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed