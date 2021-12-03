Sundowns partner with global nutrition company

Mamelodi Sundowns and Herbalife Nutrition have announced a multiyear partnership which is the global nutrition company's first major sports collaboration on the African continent.

The partnership will see Herbalife supporting Sundowns with a range of nutrition, wellness, and sports-performance products as the club's official and exclusive nutrition and sports nutrition partner.

“At Herbalife Nutrition, we strive for excellence in everything we do, an ethos we share with Mamelodi Sundowns, who always bring their best to the field,” said country director of Herbalife Nutrition Southern Africa Thilo Naidoo.

“As the most successful team in the Premier Soccer League era and one of Africa's football giants, Mamelodi Sundowns share our commitment to nutrition and fitness.

“The Brazilians also share our vision of making Southern Africa healthier through the power of sports supported by good nutrition — that's what makes this partnership so special and gives it the legs to do incredible things,” added Naidoo.