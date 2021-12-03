Sundowns coach Mngqithi says there is no room to train due to punishing schedule

Faced with a punishing DStv Premiership schedule of five matches in 14 days before the Christmas break, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says there is no room for training.

In their remaining matches for the year the Brazilians have Stellenbosch, Royal AM, SuperSport United, Baroka and Orlando Pirates to contend with when they will be looking to maintain their place at the top of the standings.

“Training is now going to be more on matches and video analysis,” Mngqithi said as Sundowns prepared for the trip to take on Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

“We will not have as much time to spend on the training field because on match day minus one we will be working more on what the opponents are doing on attack and defence and trying to see if our schemes can be able to deal with those situations.

“The truth of the matter is that any coach at this stage of the season who thinks he has enough time to train the team might find himself having a lot of problems because games are coming thick and fast. In this situation, matches are the ones that are the best training.”