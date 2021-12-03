Kwinika says Stellies aim to end Sundowns' unbeaten record

Stellenbosch may have lost their past two matches but they are still capable of ending Mamelodi Sundowns' unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership.

This was the warning from defender Zitha Kwinika before their meeting at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow at 8.15pm.

Sundowns are the only team unbeaten in the league after Stellies saw their run ended by Orlando Pirates when they lost 3-0.

Currently, Sundowns appears to be invincible, having conceded two goals in 12 matches, but Kwinika feels they can cause an upset tomorrow.

“For us to get a positive result, we need to bring our A-game because they are the best team. Yes, we respect them but at the end of the day we will compete,” Kwinika told Sowetan.

“It gives us an opportunity that there is a possibility that we can beat them.

“Sundowns are one of the best teams in the continent and the country, so this is the opportunity you want to test yourself and see how far you have come because you will be competing with the best in the continent.

“These are the moments where everyone wants to be on the pitch and try to express and showcase their talent.”

Having played two tough fixtures against Pirates and Royal AM in succession and now having to face Sundowns, the defender insists they are not bothered with the tough schedule.

“It’s a phase that we have to pass because at the end of the day we need to play 30 games, so it is part of it,” he said.

“You can never run away from it, the games are coming thick and fast.

“So it is just taking it as it comes. Hopefully, we will change things around. After we lost our unbeaten run, this shows that there is a possibility that Downs can be beaten as well.

“To be honest, it was not about keeping the unbeaten run and so on. It was good for us because we showed some improvement but it is not a tag we put on ourselves that we wanted to be unbeaten and all that."

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Swallows v Maritzburg, Dobsonville, 3.30pm; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Royal, Moses Mabhida, 3.30pm; Chiefs v Cape Town City FNB, 6pm; Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven, 8.15pm.

Sunday

SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm.